Victor Lindelof undergoing tests into cause of breathing difficulties

The Manchester United defender was substituted in the second half of Saturday’s win over Norwich after struggling to catch his breath.

Ian Parker
Tuesday 14 December 2021 11:01
Victor Lindelof is undergoing tests after suffering breathing difficulties at Norwich (Mike Egerton/PA)
Victor Lindelof is undergoing tests after suffering breathing difficulties at Norwich (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof is underdoing investigations into the cause of the breathing difficulties he suffered on Saturday but it is not believed to be related to the Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

Lindelof, 27, was substituted in the 74th minute of United’s 1-0 win over Norwich at Carrow Road on Saturday evening after struggling to catch his breath.

United interim manager Ralf Rangnick said after the match the Sweden defender also had a higher heart rate than normal, prompting the decision to replace him.

In a statement on Tuesday, United said: “Victor is currently undergoing a series of precautionary investigations. He has recovered well from the episode he experienced in the match against Norwich.

Recommended

“All indications are that this is not linked to any Covid outbreak within the club.”

United’s Premier League match away to Brentford, scheduled for Tuesday night, was postponed after a number of positive Covid-19 tests among players and staff led to the closure of their Carrington training complex on Monday.

Lindelof’s wife Maja has revealed that her husband has been given a heart monitor as club doctors try to understand the cause of the problems he suffered.

In a blog entry posted on Monday, she wrote: “It was a scary match to watch and Victor was very concerned afterwards. Yesterday he did a lot of tests and has a heart monitor on for two days to make sure everything is OK.

“Everything seems to be OK as luck would have it and we are waiting for answers to the last tests that will end tomorrow.”

Recommended

Although Rangnick had given a positive update on Lindelof’s condition immediately after the Norwich match, goalkeeper David De Gea had revealed his own concern, saying the incident had reminded him of Christian Eriksen and Sergio Aguero, who are both currently sidelined with heart issues.

Former Manchester City striker Aguero is expected to announce his retirement from playing on Wednesday.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in