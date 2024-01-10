Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has described the agent of teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as a “piece of filth” after the Nigerian was linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Former Georgian footballer Mamuka Jugeli had suggested that Osimhen would move to the Middle Eastern nation in the summer while discussing the future of his client, who has similarly been linked with some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The pair fired Napoli to a first Serie A title in more than 30 years last season, but the club have struggled to replicate that success and linger in ninth in Italy’s top flight this campaign.

Osimhen has been mentioned as a possible target for Chelsea and Arsenal amid the London clubs’ continuing struggles in front of goal, but the financial power of the Saudi Pro League has attracted many top footballers to the country.

The 25-year-old’s reaction to Jugeli’s suggestion hints, though, that he may not be Saudi-bound.

“Dear Mamuka Jugeli, you are a piece of filth and a disgrace,” Osimhen wrote on Instagram. “I’m embarrassed at your sense of reasoning. Dumb f***! Keep my name out of your mouth!”

Osimhen signed a new deal in Naples last month with his contract now running until 2026 and a higher release clause set.

Kvaratskhelia is similarly tied to the club on a lengthy agreement, and Jugeli suggested that not even a mega-money offer would be enough to tempt the Georgian to Saudi Arabia, with the winger instead preferring a move within Europe.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia would favour a move within Europe (AP)

“[Victor] Osimhen signed a new contract, but do you really think he will spend his entire career at Napoli?” Jugeli said to Georgian outlet 1TV, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. “I can already tell you he will go to Saudi Arabia next summer.

“Napoli have raised his salary, but Khvicha would not accept such a transfer even for €1bn. He’d rather play for Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona or Manchester City. Kvaratskhelia has different targets and preferences.

“Kvaratskhelia wants to have success, and he is already achieving it. He is among the best three players in the world. All will happen at the right time, it’s still early. No team would reject the chance to sign him.”