Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are emerging as two of the main contenders to land the signature of Napoli's Victor Osimhen this summer, with both clubs keen to make different statements in the transfer market.

The Nigerian is already being built up as one of the window's biggest stories, given a €110m release clause makes him a rare young forward who is available.

There was some surprise he wasn't bought last year in the striker's market, with a host of big clubs interested. That interest remains, particularly among Chelsea and Arsenal, but changed situations at both PSG and United mean they are set to become big challengers.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's takeover of control at Old Trafford with his minority stake is already seeing a huge focus on recruitment, with the club keen to completely overhaul their approach.

While the move will be to more intelligent and forward-thinking purchases, there is an awareness of the value of a certain profile of player from time to time and Osimhen is viewed as fitting into both categories due to his age at 25 years old and tactical variety.

PSG are meanwhile considering their options with Kylian Mbappe virtually certain to go to Real Madrid in the summer. While senior figures at PSG are insistent they are committed to a new ideology based around the club’s youth system, there is similarly an awareness that a certain clout is needed to complement that. Osimhen's game would fit into that, facilitating the frenetic pressing style that Luis Enrique wants.

It is already building up to be one of the major sagas of the summer.