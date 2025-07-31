Viktor Gyokeres set to make Arsenal debut after being named in squad to face Spurs
Gyokeres completed his move from Sporting CP on Saturday
Viktor Gyokeres could make his Arsenal debut from the bench after missing out on the starting XI to face fierce rivals Tottenham in their hotly-anticipated pre-season clash.
The 27-year-old Sweden striker completed his £55m transfer from Sporting Lisbon on Saturday and was presented to fans ahead of the Gunners’ 3-2 win over Newcastle in Singapore the day after.
Gyokeres only had limited training time with his new club prior to the game in Hong Kong, with Mikel Arteta confirming he would be assessed by medical staff to determine whether he could feature.
And with the announcement of team news comes confirmation that while not ready to start, he has been able to earn his place on the subsititutes bench.
The forward was one of two new arrivals in line to make their debut, with centre-back Cristhian Mosquera joining him among the substitutes after making a £15m move from Valencia. The pair have followed Martin Zubimendi, Noni Madueke, Christian Norgaard and Kepa Arrizabalaga through the door at the Emirates Stadium.
Gyokeres’ arrival has been met with overwhelming joy by the Arsenal supporters after firing Sporting to back-to-back Portuguese titles, scoring 68 goals in 66 league appearances.
The former Brighton and Coventry player netted 97 times in 102 outings in all competitions during his two seasons in Lisbon, including registering a Champions League hat-trick against Manchester City last term.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments