Is Villarreal vs Liverpool on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League semi-final
Everything you need to know ahead of the Champions League semi-final second leg
Villarreal have plenty to do if they are to overcome Liverpool and reach the final of the Champions League.
A 2-0 defeat at Anfield leaves Unai Emery’s side needing a much improved performance if they are to end their opponents’ quadruple hopes.
Jurgen Klopp’s side are riding high as they go in search of four trophies and managed to escape a tricky Premier League fixture against Newcastle with a narrow win.
The 2019 winners of this competition will be cautious of taking their eye off the ball despite entering with a two-goal lead in this run of must-win fixtures as they pursue three more trophies.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.
When and where is it?
Villarreal vs Liverpool is due to kick-off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 3 May at Estadio de la Cerámica (El Madrigal) in Villarreal, Spain.
How can I watch?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on BT Sport 2, with coverage beginning at 7pm BST. Subscribers can watch the game via the BT Sport app or online player.
Team News
Villarreal were beaten by Alaves in weekend La Liga action, with Unai Emery opting to rest or take off at half-time several of those likely to feature in the second leg. Arnaut Danjuma withdrew late from the game after feeling some discomfort and Gerard Moreno is unlikely to be fit to start as he continues to battle a hamstring issue.
Roberto Firmino is Liverpool’s sole major absentee, and the Brazilian’s foot injury appears unlikely to have healed sufficiently for the forward to be involved in the second leg. Curtis Jones and Kostas Tsimikas did return to the bench, though, for the Newcastle game after ilness and may again be amongst the match day squad.
Predicted line-ups
Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Estupiñán; Parejo, Capoue, Coquelin; Chukwueze, Lo Celso, Dia
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcántara; Salah, Mané, Luis Díaz
Odds
Villarreal win 41/10
Draw 13/4
Liverpool win 14/19
Prediction
Liverpool are in such strong form at the moment and appear unlikely to cede their position of strength against a Villarreal side needing to show more ambition to hope to progress. Villarreal 1-2 Liverpool (1-4 agg.)
