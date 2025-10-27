Vinicius Jr responds to criticism following unsavoury El Clasico clashes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Vinicius Jr has insisted that he “didn’t want to offend anyone” after he was embroiled in post-match clashes with Barcelona players following Real Madrid’s El Clasico win.

The 25-year-old cut a frustrated figure following his 72nd-minute substitution, going straight down the tunnel before re-emerging for the final whistle at the Santiago Bernabeu.

After his side sealed a 2-1 win over their fierce rivals, Vinicius was one of a number of Real Madrid players to confront their Barcelona counterparts, chiefly 18-year-old Lamine Yamal.

Vinicius was among five players to see yellow as tensions boiled over, while Real's substitute goalkeeper Andriy Lunin was shown a red card for his part in the brawl.

"El Clasico is like that," Vinicius told Real Madrid TV. "There are a lot of things happening on and off the pitch.

"We try to maintain a balance, but it's not always possible. We didn't want to offend anyone, not Barca players, nor the fans.

open image in gallery Vincius Jr was dragged off the pitch amid unsavoury scenes after El Clasico ( AFP via Getty Images )

"We know that when we step on to the pitch, we have to defend our side, and that's how it was today."

Yamal has stoked the fire between the two Spanish giants before kick-off, suggesting that Real Madrid “cheat” and “complain in a televised interview.

Manager Xabi Alonso had declined to comment on the jibe, instead choosing to focus on a game that saw Los Blancos go five points clear at the top.

However, tensions appear to be rising between Alonso and Vincius, who following his substitution was reportedly caught on broadcast cameras saying: "Always me! I'm leaving the team. It's better if I leave, I'm leaving."

Alonso revealed that the Brazilian’s reaction be “talked about” internally while playing down the post-match fracas.

"I interpret it with normality. We don't have to make too much of it,” the Spaniard said.

"It's the tension of the moment, for them and us. These scuffles have always happened."