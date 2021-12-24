Virgil Van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones rejoin Liverpool squad after isolating

The trio have been absent since testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this month.

Carl Markham
Friday 24 December 2021 13:23
Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold (left), Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson and Mohamed Salah (right) warming up before the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool.
(PA Archive)

Liverpool trio Virgil Van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones all rejoined the squad for training on Christmas Eve after their Covid-19 isolation came to an end.

All three have been out since missing the 3-1 win over Newcastle on December 16 having testing positive but were pictured back with their team-mates.

The postponement of Liverpool’s Boxing Day match due to coronavirus issues within the Leeds squad gives those players additional time to get back up to speed before the trip to Leicester on December 28.

Midfielder Thiago Alcantara is unlikely to feature at the King Power as he remains in isolation, while the knock-on effect of rescheduling the Leeds match means left-back Andy Robertson will now miss the January 2 clash at Chelsea as he will be serving the final match of his three-game ban for a red card at Tottenham last weekend.

