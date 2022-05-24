‘I can get better’: Virgil van Dijk delighted with Liverpool form since injury

Virgil van Dijk maintains he can “get better” after a successful return from a serious injury with Liverpool.

The Dutch centre-back was sidelined for nine months after an ACL injury but returned last summer in pre-season before a fine year to lead the Reds to the EFL and FA Cup and a Champions League final.

Van Dijk is excited by his progress and admits he has felt “unbeatable” during the season.

“I feel very good at the moment, let’s say it that way,” Van Dijk told Rio Ferdinand on Between The Lines. “I needed some time to get up to speed. Which is absolutely normal.

“I would say, for example, the first three, four, five months, it was getting back to speed. Feel full of confidence, feel unbeatable at times.

“I feel great. The funny thing is I can get better. Better than what I am now. I spoke to my surgeon the other day and he said normally after this injury, after two years, you feel normal. That will be World Cup time. Hopefully we can make some special happen.”

The 30-year-old looks to win his second European title on Saturday in Paris against Real Madrid.

It will be Van Dijk’s 51st game of the season in all competitions, the most he has played since joining Liverpool and proving his durability since recovering from injury.