Virgil van Dijk reminds Liverpool team-mates there is no room for complacency

Virgil van Dijk will reinforce to the dressing room there is no room for complacency after rejecting suggestions Liverpool’s title quest was “almost there”.

A 2-0 win over Newcastle, coupled with Arsenal’s draw at Nottingham Forest, opened up a 13-point lead at the top and Opta now rate their chances of winning a first Premier League in five years at 98.7 per cent.

Most observers agree the race is over as even if the Gunners win all their remaining games, one of which is Anfield’s penultimate league match in May, Arne Slot’s side would have to lose three and draw at least one of their final 10 fixtures for the situation to be reversed.

Supporters are certainly convinced as they sang loudly about winning the league during the win over Newcastle but Van Dijk is keen to maintain a level head.

“They can sing whatever they want. We definitely enjoy the atmosphere. We have to deal with that,” he said.

“There is no ‘almost there’. There are 10 more games to go for us and nothing is decided yet. Until it gets decided we don’t get carried away whatsoever.

“I’m going to be the boring guy in that sense because I’m going to say ‘onto the next, keep calm’.

“You have to enjoy winning games but not for too long as you play almost every three days.

“We have put ourselves in a very good position but it doesn’t mean that anything is done, I keep reminding players and also the outside world – you guys in the media – that there is no time and space for complacency.

“The message (before Newcastle) was we had to show what we are all about because after a very good win against Man City to drop points or have a bad performance (would mean) the performance against City doesn’t stand for anything.”

Liverpool have come through a testing 15-day phase to take 11 points from matches against Everton, Wolves, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Newcastle and in all that time they have only been behind for 21 minutes.

When they last won the title in 2020 they were 22 points clear of Manchester City, who had a match in hand, at this stage and would have set a new record for the earliest securing of the trophy had Covid not interrupted the season for three months.

In the end they won it with seven matches of the campaign still left.

They have only one league match in March but should they continue to have a 13-point lead they would win the title with four games to spare, at home to Tottenham on April 26, although if they were to win their next three and Arsenal lost four in a row that would be brought forward to the first week of April.

The earliest date a title has been won by was April 14 when Manchester United were crowned champions in 2001.

But March will be dominated by a Champions League last-16 tie against Paris St Germain and the Carabao Cup final, where they will face Newcastle again.

“A final is always different and we are very wary of the threat they possess,” said Van Dijk.

“We know that Alexander Isak (who missed the Anfield defeat with injury) is definitely the most in-form striker at the moment in world football so you know when he’s back, that will give them a boost.

“Now we can switch off our minds for a day at least and then focus on getting in best shape again.”