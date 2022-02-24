Ukraine international midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko posted a fierce criticism of Russian president Vladimir Putin on Instagram, but the post has been removed.

The Manchester City man took to social media to post a photograph of Putin along with the caption “I hope you die the most painful suffering death, creature,” in his story roll, as translated by media outlet Zorya Londonsk, as his nation faces the opening days of military action after Russia declared war on their neighbouring country.

However, the post has been removed in what may be an act of censorship, with some reports suggesting Instagram took down the post, including a later tweet from Zorya Londonsk.

Zinchenko himself has not commented on his social media account again, however.

An earlier post supporting Ukraine’s history remains in his feed.

“The whole civilized world is worried about the situation in my country. I can’t stay away and try to convey my opinion,” he wrote on it.

“In the photo – my country. The country where I was born and raised. A country whose colours I defend in the international sports arena.

“A country that we try to glorify and develop. A country whose borders must remain inviolable. My country belongs to Ukrainians and no one will ever be able to appropriate it. We will not give up! Glory to Ukraine.”

Zinchenko, 25, was a youth player with Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine before moving to Russian side FC Ufa, where he made his senior debut. A move to his current club came a year later and he has been at the Etihad Stadium since 2016.

He has won 48 caps for Ukraine to date, including featuring at Euro 2020 last summer.

Uefa remain under enormous pressure to act quickly and confirm the removal of the Champions League final from Russia, with it due to be held in St. Petersburg at the end of the current season.