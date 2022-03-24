Wales vs Austria LIVE: World Cup play-off semi-final team news and line-ups as Gareth Bale fit to start
Follow all the action from the Cardiff City Stadium
Follow all the action as Wales host Austria in the World Cup play-off semi-finals as both sides bid to move a step closer to Qatar 2022.
Rob Page’s side had already been guaranteed a place in the play-offs thanks to their efforts in the Nations League, however, victory over Czech Republic in a tricky qualification group that also featured Belgium ensured Wales of home advantage in this one-legged tie.
Wales come into the crucial match in great form, having gone unbeaten in their last seven matches, but doubts remain over the fitness of Gareth Bale, who has played just 77 minutes of competitive football since November. Some reports have claimed that if Wales fail to reach the World Cup, Bale could retire from professional football this summer when his contract expires with Real Madrid.
Austria were less impressive in their qualifying group, finishing fourth behind Denmark, Scotland and Israel, but their play-off place was also guaranteed by performances in the Nations League. The winner of tonight’s tie will face either Scotland or Ukraine in the play-off final for a place in Qatar, however, that match has been postponed due to Russia’s continued invasion of the latter.
Follow all the latest action from Wales vs Austria live below:
