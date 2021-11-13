(AFP via Getty Images)

Wales host Belarus on Saturday evening as they look to take another step toward qualifying for the 2022 Qatar World Cup finals.

Robert Page’s team can come second if they take four points from their remaining two qualifiers, starting with this one before they face Belgium next week.

But any pressure on having to beat one of Europe’s top nations is somewhat removed by the knowledge that they can still take a play-off place thanks to their efforts in winning their Nations League group.

Much of the pre-match focus has been on whether Gareth Bale would be fit to play and earn his 100th cap in a Wales shirt - with his ongoing importance to the national team highlighted with his hat-trick against this same opponent when they met earlier in qualifying.

Wales are currently third in the group, behind Czech Republic on goal difference, but have two games to play as opposed to one for the Czechs - making this evening’s encounter a must-win occasion. Follow all the live updates as Wales host Belarus below: