Wales v Belgium live: Craig Bellamy’s side face crunch World Cup qualifier in Cardiff
Wales enter a crucial World Cup 2026 qualifier third in their group, just a point behind opponents Belgium and two points behind group leaders North Macedonia
Wales continue their World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign against Belgium in Cardiff and they are fast approaching crunch time in pursuit of a place at the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico next summer.
Craig Bellamy’s side sit third in Group J, one point behind tonight’s opponents Belgium in second and two points behind table-toppers North Macedonia with a game in hand. After this evening’s clash at Cardiff City Stadium, there will be just two matches left for each team in the group as they hunt the lone automatic qualifying spot, with the second-placed side heading into a play-off.
Wales will need to have licked their wounds quickly after an emphatic 3-0 defeat to England in Thursday night’s friendly, as they were blitzed by three goals in a dismal opening 20 minutes and failed to break the losing streak over their near neighbours that stretches back to 1984.
Now it’s back to the competitive action however and Roberto Martinez’s Belgium side will hope to find a cutting edge that was missing in their 0-0 home draw with North Macedonia on Friday.
Follow all the action from the Cardiff City Stadium below:
Bukayo Saka highlights Thomas Tuchel’s key change in England thrashing of Wales
It wasn’t the best of evenings for Wales on Thursday as they were beaten 3-0 by bitter rivals England at Wembley.
That extended a losing streak against their near-neighbours that stretches all the way back to 1984.
Here’s Jack Rathborn’s report from Wembley:
Bukayo Saka highlights Thomas Tuchel’s key change in England thrashing of Wales
Early Belgium team news
Belgium, meanwhile, look set to free Kevin De Bruyne of his defensive responsibilities, utilising Amadou Onana to cover for the Napoli playmaker.
After struggling up top against North Macedonia, forward rotation could see Lois Openda start.
Predicted Belgium XI: Courtois; Castagne, Debast, Theate, De Cuyper; Raskin, Onana; Saelemaekers, De Bruyne, Doku; Openda
Early Wales team news
While disappointing against England, Craig Bellamy will likely keep faith in the same team he fielded at Wembley, which was mostly at full strength.
The likes of Neco Williams, Ethan Ampadu and Brennan Johnson should retain their starting places.
Predicted Wales XI: Darlow; Williams, Rodon, Mepham, Davies; Ampadu, Cullen; Brooks, Wilson, Johnson; Moore
How to watch Wales v Belgium
Wales’ crucial World Cup qualifying clash with Belgium kicks off at 7:45pm BST on Monday 13 October at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff.
Viewers in the UK can watch the game on BBC Three, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, with coverage starting at 7:30pm BST.
Everything you need to know about Wales v Belgium
Wales will need to lick their Wembley wounds as they resume their World Cup qualifying campaign against Belgium.
Craig Bellamy’s side were condemned to an emphatic 3-0 defeat by England in Thursday night’s friendly, with Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins and Bukayo Saka all scoring inside 20 minutes to take quickly take the game out of sight.
A disappointing outing that may have been, Wales cannot let it impact competitive games as qualifying for next summer’s tournament finals reaches its climax.
Is Wales vs Belgium on TV? How to watch World Cup qualifier for free
Wales v Belgium
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Wales v Belgium in the World Cup 2026 qualifiers.
It’s fast approaching crunch time for Wales in the race to reach next summer’s tournament and they could really do with a result in Cardiff this evening.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments