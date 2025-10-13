'We had to suffer a lot of pain' Bellamy on 'difficult' 3-0 loss to England

Wales continue their World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign against Belgium in Cardiff and they are fast approaching crunch time in pursuit of a place at the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico next summer.

Craig Bellamy’s side sit third in Group J, one point behind tonight’s opponents Belgium in second and two points behind table-toppers North Macedonia with a game in hand. After this evening’s clash at Cardiff City Stadium, there will be just two matches left for each team in the group as they hunt the lone automatic qualifying spot, with the second-placed side heading into a play-off.

Wales will need to have licked their wounds quickly after an emphatic 3-0 defeat to England in Thursday night’s friendly, as they were blitzed by three goals in a dismal opening 20 minutes and failed to break the losing streak over their near neighbours that stretches back to 1984.

Now it’s back to the competitive action however and Roberto Martinez’s Belgium side will hope to find a cutting edge that was missing in their 0-0 home draw with North Macedonia on Friday.

Follow all the action from the Cardiff City Stadium below: