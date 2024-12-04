Wales survive frantic finish to make history with Euro 2025 qualification

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Wales made history by qualifying for their first major tournament after goals from Hannah Cain and Carrie Jones gave them a 2-1 Euro 2025 play-off second leg victory over the Republic of Ireland in Dublin.

Rhian Wilkinson’s team triumphed 3-2 on aggregate as they progressed to next summer’s European Championship in Switzerland.

Leicester forward Cain’s 50th-minute penalty came after a VAR check showed the ball had struck Anna Patten’s arm from a Wales free-kick.

She kept her cool to put Wales ahead following her recent return to action after a second major knee injury, then substitute Jones struck 17 minutes later.

Patten scored in the 86th minute to ensure a nervous finish for Wales that included a goal-line clearance from the visitors during eight minutes of added time that Ireland dominated, but they held out to spark wild scenes of celebration at the Aviva Stadium.

Wales showed two changes from the first leg in Cardiff, with defender Josie Green starting instead of Ceri Holland and forward Ffion Morgan replaced by Cain, while one Ireland switch saw a call-up for Jessie Stapleton.

Clear-cut chances were at a premium during the opening exchanges. Wales‘ Jess Fishlock had the first shot on target but it was comfortably dealt with by Ireland goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan.

Ireland captain Katie McCabe then collected a yellow card, but Wales came under growing pressure and Denise O’Sullivan saw her long-range shot hit the crossbar before McCabe was narrowly wide, also from distance.

There was no let-up from the home side and Wales goalkeeper Olivia Clark made a fine save to deny Julie Russell, but the visitors responded impressively.

Lily Woodham’s free-kick was saved by Brosnan 13 minutes before half-time, before Brosnan made another fine stop to deny Rhiannon Roberts as Wales served notice of their attacking quality.

But back came Ireland and Niamh Fahey was narrowly wide with a powerful left-footed drive, which proved the final attacking moment of an opening half that ended 0-0.

Wales were ahead, though, five minutes after the break when a VAR intervention showed the ball striking Patten’s arm and Cain sent Brosnan the wrong way from the penalty spot.

open image in gallery Hannah Cain scored from the penalty spot ( Getty Images )

Brosnan then made a point-blank save to deny Angharad James, before a double switch by Wilkinson saw Morgan replace Cain and Jones go on for Fishlock, who appeared to suffer an injury.

Jones’ impact was immediate as she put Wales two goals up after capitalising on a superb pass from Woodham, but Patten’s 86th-minute effort gave Ireland hope during a frantic finish.

