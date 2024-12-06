All football in Wales cancelled as Storm Darragh to batter country

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

As Storm Darragh batters the UK, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) has announced that all football matches scheduled for Saturday 7 December have been postponed.

The Met Office has issued its most extreme red weather warning, with Storm Darragh bringing life-threatening 90mph winds in Wales and parts of southwestern England.

The red alert is the first of its kind to be issued since Storm Isha in January, with forecasters warning of significant disruption, including damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.

And the FAW have followed advice from the Met Office to call off all Saturday football in the country, with Friday and Sunday matches set to be considered on a case-by-case basis.

After confirming the postponements, the FAW statement added: “The Met Office has issued red, amber, and yellow weather warnings for the vast majority of Wales due to Storm Darragh, which is expected to bring damaging winds and heavy rain, causing significant disruption and danger to life.

“It is not safe to drive in such weather, including travelling to and from football matches. Being outside in high winds increases the risk of injury and the Met Office advises people to stay indoors if possible.

“Clubs have been advised to check for and secure any loose items around their grounds if it can be done safely. This includes bins, furniture, goalposts, and fences etc.

“Potential postponements of fixtures on Friday 6 December and Sunday 8 December will be considered on a case-by-case basis, in line with each individual league’s policy.”

A yellow warning for rain will also be in place in Wales, from 3pm today until 12pm tomorrow, while two amber alerts over winds posing a threat to life are in force on Saturday.

Rhondda Cynon Taf, where between 200 and 300 properties were flooded during Storm Bert last month, is among the places set to be hit by the heavy rain once again.