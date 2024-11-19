Wales v Iceland LIVE: Team news and line-ups ahead of decisive fixture in Nations League
Craig Bellamy’s side need to avoid defeat in their final match to secure a promotion play-off in March
Wales host Iceland in Cardiff tonight in the final match of their group campaign in Nations League group B4, with Craig Bellamy’s side needing just one point to stay in with a shout of promotion.
The home side drew 0-0 against Turkey last week to keep themselves second in the group, two points ahead of Iceland, and they are in the hunt for automatic promotion if they win and Turkey slip up against Montenegro.
However, second place is a more realistic hope for Bellamy’s men, and that result would put them into a promotion play-off in March.
But first, they have to get past an Iceland side that they drew 2-2 with in Reykjavik last month, with the visitors hunting three points that would force the Welsh into a relegation play-off come March.
We’ll have all the latest build-up, news and reaction below:
Team news
We’re expecting the line-ups to be released at around 6.30pm, so here’s a quick reminder of the team news...
Craig Bellamy has no new injury concerns after the draw against Turkey, so all that remains to be seen is whether he opts for a tactical change of personnel against Iceland.
The back four will likely remain the same, with Joe Rodon and Ben Davies trusted at centre-back alongside Neco Williams and Connor Roberts. In midfield, Jordan James and Josh Sheehan could anchor again in the absence of Ethan Ampadu.
Brennan Johnson and Harry Wilson’s recent performances have likely cemented their places in the side, though Dan James could replace Sorba Thomas on the left wing.
Mark Harris started at centre-forward in the draw last week, though Lewis Koumas and David Brooks will both hope they did enough to playthemselves into contention for a starting place.
Joe Rodon ready for landmark Wales cap after starring in bruising Turkey clash
Joe Rodon will win his 50th Wales cap on Tuesday after being battered, bruised and cut during the Nations League draw with Turkey.
Rodon produced a player-of-the-match performance to shut out the Euro 2024 quarter-finalists in a bruising 0-0 stalemate in Kayseri.
The Leeds defender was left to nurse a couple of cuts above his eyes after colliding with team-mate Mark Harris, playing on with a headband after requiring treatment for several minutes.
The Leeds defender was named player of the match after the Dragons held on for a gutsy Nations League draw in Kayseri.
Wales v Iceland talking points
Iceland no pushover
Iceland might have struggled to hit the same heights since beating England to reach the quarter-finals of Euro 2016.
But Age Hareide’s side are certainly no lightweights and shook England again by beating them 1-0 in a Wembley friendly in June.
Iceland defeated Montenegro twice in this Nations League campaign and were unfortunate not to beat Wales in Reykjavik after recovering from a 2-0 interval deficit and draw with a stirring second-half performance.
Allen to start?
Joe Allen came out of international retirement in October to help close out a 1-0 win over Montenegro with a valuable contribution from the bench.
Allen did not feature at all in Turkey with Bellamy having the Iceland game possibly in mind for the midfield veteran.
The 34-year-old has struggled for fitness this season, but has started twice for Swansea in the Sky Bet Championship since that Montenegro victory.
Fresh legs needed
Wales boss Bellamy has not been afraid to make changes for the second game of a Nations League double-header with such a quick turnaround between matches.
Bellamy made five alterations after September’s opener against Turkey, another seven following October’s trip to Iceland for the return game with Montenegro.
Wales used up considerable energy holding Turkey to a goalless draw in Kayseri on Saturday – and freshening up the side may almost be as much out of necessity as choice.
Karl Darlow proud of how Wales dealt with hostile Turkish atmosphere
Karl Darlow dodged lighters thrown towards him and “white noise” at the ear-splitting Kadir Has Stadium to help Wales secure a battling Nations League draw in Turkey.
Wales spent large periods of the clash under the cosh, but Darlow’s steady handling and shot-saving ability ensured the tie finished 0-0.
Turkey did have the chance to seal matters – and promotion to League A into the bargain – from the penalty spot in the 89th-minute, but Kerem Akturkoglu’s effort struck the outside of the post and went wide.
“As soon as we walked out you could hear the whistle and the boos,” Leeds goalkeeper Darlow said of the volatile atmosphere generated by Turkey supporters.
“Lighters were being thrown into the six-yard box and to come out with a 0-0 and a point from that game is something we can all be proud of.”
Kerem Akturkoglu missed an 89th-minute penalty for Turkey.
Wales earn point in Turkey to continue unbeaten start under Craig Bellamy
Here’s the match report from last time out...
Wales maintained their unbeaten record under Craig Bellamy in a 0-0 Nations League draw with Turkey after Kerem Akturkoglu sent his 89th-minute penalty against a post.
Turkey were given the chance to sew up Group B4 when Neco Williamsstretched out a leg and Yunus Akgun went to ground.
But Akturkoglu tamely rolled his effort on to the base of a post and wide as Karl Darlow dived the other way.
Prediction
Both teams recorded impressive results last time out, though a revived Wales side should have too much for the visitors despite their draw last month.
Wales 2-1 Iceland.
Predicted line-ups
Wales XI: Darlow; Roberts, Rodon, Davies, Williams; Sheehan, James; Johnson, Wilson, James, Harris.
Iceland XI: Valdimarsson; Fridriksson, Ingason, Gunnarsson, Tomasson; Gudmundsson, Þórðarson, Traustason, Þorsteinsson; Oskarsson, Gudjohnsen.
Team news
