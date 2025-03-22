Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wales start their qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup this evening as they face Kazakhstan in Cardiff.

Craig Bellamy’s side managed to turn around the poor form they’d shown under Rob Page last year and eventually finished top of Nations League Group B4, overtaking Turkey on the final matchday and ensuring a place in the ‘A’ league when the next edition comes round.

But while Bellamy has been widely praised for a somewhat remarkable turnaround since the Welsh failed to qualify for Euro 2024, his first real test is to secure qualification for the next World Cup.

The tournament is an expanded edition, meaning Bellamy should have a slightly easier job qualifying, though their group still pits them against Belgium as well as North Macedonia and Liechtenstein.

And with some potentially tough matches coming up, a win to start the campaign is vital at home tonight. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Wales vs Kazakhstan?

The match is due to kick off at 7.45pm GMT on Saturday, 22 March at the Cardiff City Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BBC One Wales and S4C, with coverage also available online on BBC iPlayer and S4C Online. Coverage begins at 7.20pm.

Wales team news

Wales are without the midfield trio of Aaron Ramsey, Ethan Ampadu and Harry Wilson for this camp, though Swansea’s Ollie Cooper is available again.

Bellamy enjoys almost a full cohort of defenders including Joe Rodon, Ben Davies, Nico Williams and others, while in attack, Brennan Johnson and Daniel James are fit once again too.

Predicted line-ups

Wales XI: Darlow; Roberts, Rodon, Davies, Williams; Sheehan, James; Johnson, Brooks, James; Harris.

Kazakhstan XI: Pokatilov; Astanov, Kasym, Alip, Yorogovskiy; Chesnokov, Tapalov, Tagybergen, Samorodov; Zaynutdinov, Aimbetov.

Odds

Wales win – 1/5

Draw – 21/4

Kazakhstan win – 16/1

