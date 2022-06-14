Wales have a big test ahead of them in their battle to avoid relegation in this year’s Nations League competition, as they play Netherlands away from home on Tuesday night.

Having achieved their major ambition of qualifying for the Fifa World Cup, there’s no massive pressure on the Welsh to achieve big things in this competition - but Rob Page will still be keen to ensure momentum and optimism are not lost before the finals in Qatar.

Netherlands are top with seven points from three games, while Wales are bottom having earned just one so far.

The Dutch won 2-1 in the reverse fixture last week, after Wout Weghorst netted a late winner after Wales had scored an equaliser only moments earlier.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match.

When is Netherlands vs Wales?

The game kicks off at 7:45pm BST on Tuesday 14 June in Rotterdam.

Where can I watch it?

This fixture will be broadcast live on S4C and streamed on S4C Online, as well as being available to watch on Box Nation, which is available as part of the Premier Sports package across digital TV platforms.

What is the team news?

Virgil van Dijk has already left the Dutch squad early as agreed with the manager, while Tim Krul is out through injury. Otherwise, the Oranje should be largely free to field a strong side, albeit with rotation a probable factor. Noa Lang and Jasper Cillessen may be among those to come into the side.

Wales are without Joe Allen due to injury, but Brennan Johnson will hope his equalising goal at the weekend earns him a starting role. Danny Ward is a doubt, but Wayne Hennessey should be fit to start in goal.

Predicted line-ups

NED - Cillessen, Timber, De Vrij, De Ligt, Dumfries, Berghuis, Koopmeiners, De Jong, Blind, Janssen, Lang

WAL - Hennessey, Mepham, Rodon, Davies, Williams, Morrell, Ampadu, Norrington-Davies, Ramsey, Johnson, Bale

Odds

Netherlands 10/29

Draw 9/2

Wales 10/1

Prediction

The Dutch needed a late goal to win the last encounter between the two and should see the job through this time around too. Netherlands 2-1 Wales.