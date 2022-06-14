Having already sealed their spot in Qatar at this winter’s Fifa World Cup, the pressure is largely off Wales and boss Robert Page to achieve anything further in the close-season.

But there remains one fixture to play in the Nations League before players head off on a well-earned break, and it’s set to be another tough encounter as they head to Netherlands, just a week after losing 2-1 to them in the last minute.

Wales are bottom of Nations League Group A4, having taken just one point - while the Dutch are top after seven points from their own three games.

With the last-placed nation being relegated at the end of the six-match round robin, there’s still plenty at stake for Gareth Bale and Co, though any defeat won’t detract from the scale of their efforts to reach the 2022 finals.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match.

When is Netherlands vs Wales?

The game kicks off at 7:45pm BST on Tuesday 14 June in Rotterdam.

Where can I watch it?

This fixture will be broadcast live on S4C and streamed on S4C Online, as well as being available to watch on Box Nation, which is available as part of the Premier Sports package across digital TV platforms.

What is the team news?

Virgil van Dijk has already left the Dutch squad early as agreed with the manager, while Tim Krul is out through injury. Otherwise, the Oranje should be largely free to field a strong side, albeit with rotation a probable factor. Noa Lang and Jasper Cillessen may be among those to come into the side.

Wales are without Joe Allen due to injury, but Brennan Johnson will hope his equalising goal at the weekend earns him a starting role. Danny Ward is a doubt, but Wayne Hennessey should be fit to start in goal.

Predicted line-ups

NED - Cillessen, Timber, De Vrij, De Ligt, Dumfries, Berghuis, Koopmeiners, De Jong, Blind, Janssen, Lang

WAL - Hennessey, Mepham, Rodon, Davies, Williams, Morrell, Ampadu, Norrington-Davies, Ramsey, Johnson, Bale

Odds

Netherlands 10/29

Draw 9/2

Wales 10/1

Prediction

The Dutch needed a late goal to win the last encounter between the two and should see the job through this time around too. Netherlands 2-1 Wales.