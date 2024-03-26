✕ Close Wales manager Page says "there's nerves" ahead of Euro 2024 qualifier against Poland

Wales and Poland face off in a crucial encounter this evening which will determine which of the two nations plays a part in Euro 2024 this year.

The teams are one game away from a place at the tournament and meet in a qualifying play-off final at Cardiff City Stadium where Wales should be the favourites to triumph. They have home advantage and although lacking the star power of a Robert Lewandowski, who is sure to line-up for Poland, they should have enough ability to reach a third successive European Championship in front of the Red Wall.

Both sides cruised through their play-off semi-finals with Wales beating Finland 4-1 and Poland demolishing Estonia 5-1. Yet, Poland are no pushovers though they are vulnerable. The visitors tend not to travel well but have good memories of facing Wales with their 1-0 win at this stadium in September 2022 one of only two victories away from home since October 2020.

The winner of the tie in Cardiff will advance to this summer’s tournament and join the Netherlands, Austria and France in Group D.

