Wales vs Poland LIVE: Latest score and goal updates from Euro 2024 play-off final
Rob Page’s men must defeat Poland in Cardiff tonight in order to reach Euro 2024 this summer
Wales and Poland face off in a crucial encounter this evening which will determine which of the two nations plays a part in Euro 2024 this year.
The teams are one game away from a place at the tournament and meet in a qualifying play-off final at Cardiff City Stadium where Wales should be the favourites to triumph. They have home advantage and although lacking the star power of a Robert Lewandowski, who is sure to line-up for Poland, they should have enough ability to reach a third successive European Championship in front of the Red Wall.
Both sides cruised through their play-off semi-finals with Wales beating Finland 4-1 and Poland demolishing Estonia 5-1. Yet, Poland are no pushovers though they are vulnerable. The visitors tend not to travel well but have good memories of facing Wales with their 1-0 win at this stadium in September 2022 one of only two victories away from home since October 2020.
The winner of the tie in Cardiff will advance to this summer’s tournament and join the Netherlands, Austria and France in Group D.
Wales 0-0 Poland
3 mins: In the last couple of matches Wales have scored inside the opening seven minutes but things already seem different tonight.
Jordan James plays a fine pass forward but the ball runs through safely to Wojciech Szczesny. Poland then come down the left side and lose possession.
A quick pass up to Kieffer Moore sees the Welsh striker penalised for an elbow to the face.
Kick off! Wales 0-0 Poland
The visitors, dressed in all white tonight, get the ball rolling at the Cardiff City Stadium. It’s booted up the pitch and gets claimed easily by Danny Ward in the Welsh goal.
We’re underway.
Wales vs Poland
Here come the teams. The players head out onto the pitch and line up for the national anthems. This should be a stormer of a match and it’s expected to be a close one.
Wales don’t have a good record against Poland but, on the most crucial of nights, can they get past the Poles and scure a spot at Euro 2024?
Kick off is up next...
Wales vs Poland
Robert Lewandowski has been directly involved in 24 goals in his past 27 appearances for Poland (16 goals, eight assists), although he has not scored in any of his three games against Wales to date.
Wales vs Poland
Harry Wilson has been directly involved in six goals in nine appearances in the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign (three goals, three assists), the most of any player for Wales.
The Fulham midfielder has assisted a goal in each of his past two outings, while his 16 chances created are also the most of any player for the Dragons in this qualifying campaign.
Wales vs Poland
Since the start of 2023, Poland have lost three of their four Euro qualifier matches played away from home, losing to the Czech Republic, Moldova and Albania in that time.
They did win their most recent one, however, away to the Faroe Islands back in October (2-0).
Wales vs Poland
Wales are looking to qualify for a third consecutive European Championships, having previously appeared in the 2016 and 2020 editions.
In Euro qualifiers played at Cardiff City Stadium, Wales have only lost one of their last 15 (10 wins, four draws).
How to watch Wales vs Poland
Wales vs Poland is due to kick off at 7.45pm GMT on Tuesday 26 March at the Cardiff City Stadium.
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Viaplay Sports 2, with coverage from 7.35pm GMT, or via Welsh-language channel S4C from 7.20pm. A livestream will be available on the Viaplay Sports website and on the BBC iPlayer.
Wales vs Poland
Following their 4-1 victory over Finland, Wales stretched their unbeaten run to seven matches (four wins, three draws).
Only once have they recorded a longer streak without defeat under Robert Page (nine games between September 2021 and March 2022 - four wins, five draws).
