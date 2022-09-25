Wales vs Poland live stream: How to watch Nations League fixture online and on TV tonight
Wales vs Poland TV channel and predicted line-ups ahead of Nations League decider
Wales may have the World Cup to look forward to but tonight their focus is on beating Poland to avoid relegation from the Nations League.
Thursday’s 2-1 defeat to Belgium left Rob Page’s side bottom of their group, three points behind Poland - who were beaten 2-0 by the Netherlands but with a better goal difference.
Gareth Bale should start after he was only involved in one training session before the Belgium game following his arrival from Los Angeles.
“It’s a final,” Wales manager Rob Page said. “Forget the World Cup, this is the game we want to win on Sunday.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Wales vs Poland?
The match will kick off at 7:45pm BST on Sunday 25 September in Cardiff.
Is it on TV?
It will be shown live on Premier League Sports 1 and on Channel S4C in Wales. It can also be watched live on the Premier Sports player.
What is the Wales team news?
Gareth Bale should start for Wales, who are without Aaron Ramsey, Joe Allen and Ben Davies. Chris Mepham and Ethan Ampadu are suspended.
Predicted line-ups
Wales: Hennessey; Cabango, Rodon, Norrington-Davies; Roberts, Morrell, Smith, Williams; Johnson, James; Bale
Poland: Szczesny; Bednarek, Glik, Kiwior; Frankowski, Krychowiak, Linetty, Zalewski; Zielinski, Szymanski; Lewandowski
Odds
Wales: 8/5
Draw: 9/4
Poland: 7/4
