James Lawrence has had to withdraw from Wales’ squad for Euro 2020 through injury, being replaced by Tom Lockyer.

Caretaker manager Robert Page confirmed a final 26-strong group on Sunday night for the tournament, but those plans have quickly been altered with the news of Lawrence’s unavailability.

The 28-year-old defender, who plays in the German second tier with St. Pauli, has won nine international caps at senior level including playing the full 90 minutes of March’s World Cup qualifier win over Czech Republic.

While the nature of his injury has not been specified by the Welsh FA, he has been deemed unavailable to play in the tournament, starts on 11 June.

His place in the Wales squad is taken by 26-year-old Luton centre-back Lockyer, who missed the March internationals with an ankle injury and has played just once for the national team since last summer’s Nations League fixtures.

However, Lockyer was a regular during Euro 2020 qualifiers, winning 13 caps to date.

Wales play France in a friendly on Wednesday and face Albania on 5 June too, before opening their European Championships campaign with a group opener against Switzerland on 12 June.