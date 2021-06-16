Is Turkey vs Wales on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Euro 2020 fixture

Wales welcome Turkey to the Olympic Stadium in Baku at Euro 2020 on Wednesday.

Wales got their Euro 2020 journey off the ground thanks to a 1-1 draw with Switzerland.

It appeared as though the Dragons would fall to a Breel Embolo header, but striker Kieffer Moore ensured they took a point with a fine header of his own.

As for Turkey, they were comfortably defeated by Italy on Friday as their youth and inexperience appeared to show.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 5pm BST at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match is live on BBC One with coverage starting from 4pm BST. It can also be streamed online via the BBC iPlayer.

Confirmed line-ups:

Turkey: Cakir, Celik, Kabak, Soyuncu, Meras, Yoksulu, Calhanoglu, Tufan, Under, Yazici, Yilmaz

Wales: Ward; C Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, B Davies; Allen, Morrell; Bale, Ramsey, James; Moore

Odds:

Turkey: 11/8

Draw: 2/1

Wales: 9/4

Prediction:

Turkey were awful in their first game, but Wales struggled for much of their tournament bow against Switzerland. I think this is another tight clash, and the points are shared. 1-1.