Wales travel to Turkey for their penultimate match in Nations League group B4 on Saturday night, hoping to overtake the hosts at the top of the group.

Craig Bellamy’s side have impressed fans with their first few performances of his tenure, and they sit second in the group with the potential to head into the final game one point ahead of Turkey.

With their last fixture throwing up a potentially winnable fixture at home to Iceland, Wales know that there’s plenty on the line against Turkey, with a place at the top of Group B4 boosting their chances of getting a World Cup qualifying play-off spot via the Nations League.

These two sides played out an entertaining 0-0 draw in September, with Wales unlucky not to win after a red card for Baris Yilmaz, though they will face an even tougher test in the return fixture tonight.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Turkey vs Wales?

The clash takes place on Saturday 16 November with kick-off set for 5pm GMT at the Kadir Has Stadium in Kayseri, Turkey.

Where can I watch the match?

The match will be broadcast live in the UK on S4C, with coverage starting at 4.30pm. The match can also be streamed online via BBC iPlayer.

What is the team news?

Daniel James will be available for the first time under Bellamy, after the winger missed the first four matches of this Nations League campaign because of a hamstring injury.

However, Craig Bellamy will be without Ethan Ampadu and Aaron Ramsey in midfield, with five players having withdrawn from the squad overall, including Kieffer Moore, Owen Beck and Ipswich duo Wes Burns and Nathan Broadhead. In addition, Luke Harris, who was called up as a replacement, has since withdrawn because of illness.

They have since been replaced by Coventry City defender Jay da Silva, Reading midfielder Charlie Savage and Leeds’ midfielder Charlie Crew.

Turkey will be without Dogan Alemdar, Irfan Can Kahveci, Ozan Kabak and Yusuf Yazici due to injury, while Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz is suspended after receiving his second yellow card of the campaign against Iceland last month.

Predicted line-ups

Turkey XI: Gunok; Celik, Demiral, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Kokcu, Calhanoglu; Kahveci, Guler, Akturkoglu; Yilmaz.

Wales XI: Darlow; Williams, Rodon, Cubango, Davies; Wilson, Sheehan; Brooks, Cullen, James; Harris.

Odds

Turkey 7/10

Draw 27/10

Wales 15/4

Prediction

Turkey are favourites and both sides have a coupe of key absentees, though Wales new-looks side will fancy their chances of getting a result. There’s plenty on the line for both sides, with the top place in the group up for grabs, so expect a tense encounter.

Turkey 1-1 Wales.

