Scotland and Wales might not yet know which of them will be playing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup this winter, but they do know who they will be playing in the group stage of the tournament if they qualify, after the draw was conducted in the Qatari capital Doha on Friday.

The winners of the eventual play-off final will be in Group B alongside fellow European nation and rivals England, as well as USA and Iran.

Wales have only ever reached the World Cup finals once, way back in 1958, when they progressed through a group phase to reach the quarter-finals, losing to eventual winners Brazil in Gothenburg, Sweden.

To repeat that historic feat, Rob Page’s side still need to win a one-off play-off final against either Scotland or Ukraine, with that semi-final delayed due to the invasion by Russia last month.

England and Wales met at Euro 2016, when a last-minute Daniel Sturridge strike ensured a 2-1 win for the Three Lions.

Iran have qualified for five of the last seven editions of the World Cup but have never been past the groups or first round, with just two victories to their name at the finals.

USA had been to seven straight finals prior to failing to reach Russia 2018, with their quarter-final run in 2002 their best achievement to-date.

Full World Cup 2022 draw:

Group A

Qatar , Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B

England, Iran, USA, European Play-Off (Scotland/Ukraine/Wales)

Group C

Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D

France, IC Play-Off 1 (Australia/United Arab Emirates/Peru), Denmark, Tunisia

Group E

Spain, IC Play-Off 2 (Costa Rica/New Zealand), Germany, Japan

Group F

Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G

Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H

Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea