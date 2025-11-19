Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Which teams can Wales draw in World Cup play-offs?

Wales are through to March’s play-offs with a chance of qualifying for the World Cup

Lawrence Ostlere
Wednesday 19 November 2025 09:40 GMT
Comments
Job done! Haaland fires Norway to the World Cup

Wales are through to the World Cup play-offs are thrashing North Macedonia at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Belgium beat Liechtenstein to ensure they topped the group and seized the automatic qualifying place, but Wales’ 7-1 victory, featuring a Harry Wilson hat-trick, put them through to the March’s play-offs where the final four Uefa places await.

Here is everything you need to know about Wales’ play-offs campagin.

Who can Wales face?

Wales are one of 16 teams in the play-offs, made up of the 12 group runners-up in qualifying and four teams added due to their performance in the most recent Nations League.

The draw is seeded, with four pots of four nations. The first three pots are the 12 runners-up from qualifying ranked by world ranking; the fourth pot contains the four Nations League sides.

Teams from pot 1 will play teams for pot 4 in the semi-finals, and teams from pot 2 will play teams from pot 3. Crucially, those nations in pots 1 and 2 will be at home for the one-off match, so Wales will be the home team.

Wales are in pot 2, which means they will be drawn against either Republic of Ireland, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina or Kosovo. The eight semi-finals will be paired to create four finals, from which four winners will qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

The home team in the finals will be decided by random during the draw.

pot 1

pot 2

pot 3

pot 4

Italy

Poland

Rep of Ireland

Romania

Denmark

Wales

Albania

Sweden

Turkey

Czechia

Bosnia and H

N Macedonia

Ukraine

Slovakia

Kosovo

N Ireland

When is the World Cup 2026 play-off draw?

The Uefa play-off draw will take place on Thursday 20 November at 12pm GMT.

When do the World Cup 2026 play-offs take place?

The matches will be held in March 2026, with the semi-finals on 26 March and the finals on 31 March.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in