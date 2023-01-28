Jump to content

Liveupdated1674910804

Walsall vs Leicester City LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Poundland Bescot Stadium

Sports Staff
Saturday 28 January 2023 13:00
<p>Leicester City's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in action with Walsall's Hayden White</p>

Leicester City's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in action with Walsall's Hayden White

(Action Images via Reuters)

Follow live coverage as Walsall take on Leicester City in the FA Cup today.

The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.

Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.

It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.

Liverpool are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time since 2006 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.

We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:

1674910738

Walsall vs Leicester City

Attempt missed. Patson Daka (Leicester City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right.

28 January 2023 12:58
1674910697

Walsall vs Leicester City

Hayden White (Walsall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

28 January 2023 12:58
1674910675

Walsall vs Leicester City

Attempt blocked. Wout Faes (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harvey Barnes.

28 January 2023 12:57
1674910495

Walsall vs Leicester City

Attempt missed. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box.

28 January 2023 12:54
1674910400

Walsall vs Leicester City

Foul by Patson Daka (Leicester City).

28 January 2023 12:53
1674910209

Walsall vs Leicester City

Attempt missed. Patson Daka (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Timothy Castagne with a cross.

28 January 2023 12:50
1674910180

Walsall vs Leicester City

28 January 2023 12:49
1674910166

Walsall vs Leicester City

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

28 January 2023 12:49
1674910146

Walsall vs Leicester City

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

28 January 2023 12:49
1674910131

Walsall vs Leicester City

Delay in match because of an injury Andy Williams (Walsall).

28 January 2023 12:48

