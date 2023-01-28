Walsall vs Leicester City LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Poundland Bescot Stadium
Follow live coverage as Walsall take on Leicester City in the FA Cup today.
The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.
Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.
It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.
Liverpool are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time since 2006 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.
We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:
Walsall vs Leicester City
Attempt missed. Patson Daka (Leicester City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right.
Walsall vs Leicester City
Hayden White (Walsall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Walsall vs Leicester City
Attempt blocked. Wout Faes (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harvey Barnes.
Walsall vs Leicester City
Attempt missed. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box.
Walsall vs Leicester City
Foul by Patson Daka (Leicester City).
Walsall vs Leicester City
Attempt missed. Patson Daka (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Timothy Castagne with a cross.
Walsall vs Leicester City
Walsall vs Leicester City
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Walsall vs Leicester City
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Walsall vs Leicester City
Delay in match because of an injury Andy Williams (Walsall).
