Walter Smith, the former Rangers, Everton and Scotland manager, has died aged 73.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our former manager, chairman and club legend, Walter Smith,” Rangers said in a statement.

Smith was a hugely popular figure in the game whose two spells at Rangers, first from 1991 to 1998 and later from 2004 to 2007, brought 10 league titles, five Scottish Cups and six League Cups. He also took the club to the Uefa Cup final in 2008, where they lost to Zenit Saint Petersburg.

“It is almost impossible to encapsulate what Walter meant to every one of us at Rangers,” said club chair Douglas Park. “He embodied everything that a Ranger should be. His character and leadership was second to none, and will live long in the memory of everyone he worked with during his two terms as first team manager.

“I spoke with Walter as recently as last weekend. Even when he was battling illness, he was still able to provide advice and support. For that, I am personally grateful. I know that he continued also to maintain dialogue with senior members of staff, including our manager, Steven Gerrard.

“Walter will be sorely missed by all of us at Rangers.”

