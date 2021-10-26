Scotland captain Andy Robertson has paid tribute to Walter Smith after the former national team coach’s death at the age of 73.

Smith was a hugely popular figure in the game who became a legend at Rangers. His two spells at Ibrox, first from 1991 to 1998 and later from 2004 to 2007, brought 10 league titles including seven in a row during the 1990s, as well as five Scottish Cups and six League Cups. He also took the club to the Uefa Cup final in 2008.

Smith spent the majority of his playing career at Dundee United until injury forced him to retire at 29. He was assistant to Scotland manager Sir Alex Ferguson at the 1986 World Cup and then to Graeme Souness at Rangers before taking the reins in 1991 and beginning an era of dominance.

He was appointed Scotland manager in 2004, but narrowly missed out on qualifying for the 2006 World Cup and Euro 2008 despite a charge up the world rankings during his time.

“Thoughts, prayers and condolences with Walter Smith’s family and loved ones today,” Robertson tweeted on Tuesday.

“Heartbreaking to lose another great of Scottish football.

“A man of wisdom, dignity and integrity who’s legacy will live on. May he rest in peace.”

In 1998 Smith took over at Everton in a four-year spell, before a brief stint as assistant to Ferguson at Manchester United.