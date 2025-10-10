Rangers condemn ‘shameful’ attack on statue of former manager Walter Smith
Footage on social media showed a section of the statue had been set on fire
Rangers have condemned a “shameful” attack on the statue of former manager and club legend Walter Smith.
Footage on social media showed a section of the bronze statue in flames outside of Ibrox Stadium. Police Scotland are aware of the incident.
Smith led Rangers to 10 league titles and five Scottish Cups across two spells in charge. He died aged 73 in October 2021 and the statue of his image with arms aloft was unveiled in May 2024.
"Rangers FC is aware of an incident at the Walter Smith statue last night, and strongly condemns this shameful behaviour,” a club statement said.
"The matter has been reported to Police Scotland, and work is underway to ensure the site is cleaned and returned to good condition."
The Rangers Fan Advisory Board called for those responsible for the "disgusting episode" to be "dealt with accordingly".
"A line was crossed in the shameful, shocking and senseless attack on the Walter Smith statue at Ibrox,” a statement said.
"Walter was not just a Rangers legend, he served the Scottish football community as a whole with dedication and pride over many decades.
"We call on anyone with any information on the lowlife who carried out these cowardly actions to contact the club."
Police Scotland said: "Around 9.15am on Friday, 10 October, 2025, we received a report of fire damage to a statue in the Edmiston Drive area of Glasgow. Enquiries are at an early stage."
