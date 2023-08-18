Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool have completed the signing of Japan captain Wataru Endo from VfB Stuttgart for £16m.

The 30-year-old has agreed a four-year deal, subject to a work permit and international clearance, and his arrival ends Liverpool’s search for a defensive midfielder.

They failed to sign Moises Caicedo, despite making a British record £111m bid for the Brighton player, and Romeo Lavia, after Southampton rejected three bids for the teenager, as both instead joined Chelsea.

Liverpool instead turned to Endo, who was known to new sporting director Jorg Schmadtke from his time in the Bundesliga and admired by Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool, who had a host of midfield injuries last season, were conscious that Endo has an excellent fitness record and scored highly in Bundesliga statistics for winning duels and possession, making tackles and winning headers.

Klopp said: “I’m really happy. Wataru is a really good player. I know in this world of football how it goes and stuff like this, but have a look because he’s a really good player.

“[He is an] experienced player, captain of Stuttgart, captain of Japan, speaks good English, nice fella, family man, machine on the pitch, good footballer on top of that, sensational attitude.

“So, I’m really happy. He’s a good footballer, very experienced and loves to work extremely hard.”

Endo becomes Liverpool’s third summer signing after Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.