Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Wataru Endo: Liverpool strengthen midfield by signing Bundesliga ‘machine’

The Japan captain joins from VfB Stuttgart for £16m

Richard Jolly
Senior Football Correspondent
Friday 18 August 2023 12:45
Comments
Moment Trent Alexander-Arnold told he will be Liverpool's vice-captain

Liverpool have completed the signing of Japan captain Wataru Endo from VfB Stuttgart for £16m.

The 30-year-old has agreed a four-year deal, subject to a work permit and international clearance, and his arrival ends Liverpool’s search for a defensive midfielder.

They failed to sign Moises Caicedo, despite making a British record £111m bid for the Brighton player, and Romeo Lavia, after Southampton rejected three bids for the teenager, as both instead joined Chelsea.

Liverpool instead turned to Endo, who was known to new sporting director Jorg Schmadtke from his time in the Bundesliga and admired by Jurgen Klopp.

Recommended

Liverpool, who had a host of midfield injuries last season, were conscious that Endo has an excellent fitness record and scored highly in Bundesliga statistics for winning duels and possession, making tackles and winning headers.

Klopp said: “I’m really happy. Wataru is a really good player. I know in this world of football how it goes and stuff like this, but have a look because he’s a really good player.

“[He is an] experienced player, captain of Stuttgart, captain of Japan, speaks good English, nice fella, family man, machine on the pitch, good footballer on top of that, sensational attitude.

“So, I’m really happy. He’s a good footballer, very experienced and loves to work extremely hard.”

Endo becomes Liverpool’s third summer signing after Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in