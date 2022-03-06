(Getty Images)

Arsenal know that three points at Vicarage Road today could be enough to move them into the top four ahead of the Manchester derby later this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta’s men take are unbeaten in their last four Premier League matches and have won three in a row putting them within two points of fourth-placed Manchester United with three games in hand.

Of the four teams fighting to make it into the Champions League spots, the Gunners seem to have built up the best momentum by having a fairly settled squad and grinding out results when they haven’t played well. Emile Smith Rowe is expected to return to the squad for today’s match against Watford – after sitting out Thursday’s win against Wolves through illness – and his inclusion only strengthens Arteta’s side.

In contrast Watford are fighting to get themselves out of the relegation zone. They head into the game one place off the bottom of the table but only three points from safety. They’ll take heart from a well-fought goalless draw against Manchester United last time out and will hope a repeat performance today.

Follow the live Premier League action of Arsenal versus Watford below: