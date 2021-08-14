Newly promoted Premier League side Watford begin their stint back in the top flight against Aston Villa, who are embarking on the post-Jack Grealish era.

The Hornets will look to Cucho Hernandez to spearhead their attack this season, four years after joining and finally ready to make his competitive bow for the club after a string of loan spells in Spain. Boss Xisco Munoz led the club up from the Championship in his first six months on the job, having previously only coached in Georgia.

Villa sold Grealish to Man City for a British record fee of £100 million, and have replaced their talisman with three players in Emi Buendia, Leon Bailey and Danny Ings.

The challenge for Dean Smith is to get those promising attackers into a cohesive group which can be even more consistent than last year, which saw a respectable mid-table finish.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 3pm at Vicarage Road, on Saturday 14 August 2021.

Where can I watch it?

The match will not be shown live on TV in the UK and is not set for live streaming either as the 3pm blackout returns, with fans back in stadiums. Highlights will be on BBC One from 10:20pm.

What is the team news?

Watford attackers Joao Pedro and Joshusa King are both out with injury. Central midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah is ill and Will Hughes is training with the U23s. There could be debuts for Danny Rose and Ashley Fletcher, however.

Aston Villa will wait to check on the fitness levels of new signings Danny Ings and Leon Bailey, with the latter only just checking in with the club after having to isolate after his arrival from Bayer Leverkusen. Douglas Luiz is not back after his Olympic exploits with Brazil and Ollie Watkins has a knock, too.

Predicted line-ups

WAT - Bachmann; Femenia, Sierralta, Troost-Ekong, Rose; Etebo, Cleverley, Louza; Sarr, Hernandez, Dennis

AST - Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; Buendia, Nakamba, McGinn, Philogene-Bidace; Ings, Watkins

Odds

Watford 12/5

Draw 12/5

Aston Villa 13/9

Prediction

Home advantage, adrenaline of being back in the big time and Villa yet to have all their big players in top fitness condition - a point at least for the Hornets. Watford 1-1 Aston Villa.