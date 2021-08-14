Aston Villa head to Watford as both teams start their Premier League campaigns on Saturday.

Dean Smith and his side are hoping to show they were never a one-man team with Jack Grealish as they start a season without him following his move to Manchester City, with Emi Buendia and Leon Bailey hoping to make up for that loss of creativity in the wide areas.

Danny Ings should also bring more firepower in attack, lightening the load on Ollie Watkins.

Watford are back in the big time after their promotion last season, and an interesting side story to the game is their summer attempts to lure Ashley Young back to his former stomping ground - which he did, to be fair, but signing for Villa instead of the Hornets.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 3pm at Vicarage Road, on Saturday 14 August 2021.

Where can I watch it?

The match will not be shown live on TV in the UK and is not set for live streaming either as the 3pm blackout returns, with fans back in stadiums. Highlights will be on BBC One from 10:20pm.

What is the team news?

Watford attackers Joao Pedro and Joshusa King are both out with injury. Central midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah is ill and Will Hughes is training with the U23s. There could be debuts for Danny Rose and Ashley Fletcher, however.

Aston Villa will wait to check on the fitness levels of new signings Danny Ings and Leon Bailey, with the latter only just checking in with the club after having to isolate after his arrival from Bayer Leverkusen. Douglas Luiz is not back after his Olympic exploits with Brazil and Ollie Watkins has a knock, too.

Predicted line-ups

WAT - Bachmann; Femenia, Sierralta, Troost-Ekong, Rose; Etebo, Cleverley, Louza; Sarr, Hernandez, Dennis

AST - Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; Buendia, Nakamba, McGinn, Philogene-Bidace; Ings, Watkins

Odds

Watford 12/5

Draw 12/5

Aston Villa 13/9

Prediction

Home advantage, adrenaline of being back in the big time and Villa yet to have all their big players in top fitness condition - a point at least for the Hornets. Watford 1-1 Aston Villa.