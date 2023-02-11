Jump to content

Liveupdated1676128205

Watford vs Blackburn Rovers LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Vicarage Road

Sports Staff
Saturday 11 February 2023 14:00
A general view of The 1st Central County Ground
Follow live coverage as Watford face Blackburn Rovers in the Championship today.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Attempt missed. Mario Gaspar (Watford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Ismaïla Sarr.

Corner, Watford. Conceded by Lewis Travis.

Matheus Martins (Watford) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Sorba Thomas (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Lewis Travis.

Tyler Morton (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Matheus Martins (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.

First Half begins.

