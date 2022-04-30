Watford vs Burnley LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups from this afternoon’s fixtures
Latest scores and goal updates from the Premier League’s 3pm kick-offs, including a huge relegation clash at Vicarage Road
Follow live updates as Burnley look to continue their late survival push in a Premier League relegation six-pointer against Watford. Since the shock sacking of Sean Dyche, Burnley have picked up seven points in three games under caretaker boss Mike Jackson to leapfrog Everton in the table. Victory at Watford this afternoon would see Burnley move five points clear of the drop ahead of Everton’s home fixture against Chelsea tomorrow.
But Watford have plenty to play for themselves, and will hope to end their miserable winless home run to salvage any late hope of avoiding an immediate relegation back to the Championship. Roy Hodgson’s side have lost 10 matches in a row at Vicarage Road - a run dating back to a 4-1 win over Manchester United in October - and another defeat would leave them seven points adrift with just four fixtures remaining.
A Burnley win would also relegate Norwich, if Dean Smith’s side lose to Aston Villa. The Canaries are 10 points adrift of Burnley and relegation would be confirmed if results elsewhere don’t go their way and Smith is defeated by his former side at Villa Park. Meanwhile, Southampton host Crystal Palace and Wolves take on Brighton in mid-table clashes.
Follow live updates from this afternoon’s matches below, following the conclusion of Liverpool’s trip to Newcastle in the day’s early kick-off.
Full-time: Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool
Well, isn’t that a stat? Liverpool join an elite club in winning at St James’ Park...
FT: That’s it! Another three points for Liverpool and they are back on top of the Premier League table, two points clear of Manchester City.
Naby Keita’s 19th-minute strike was the difference in the end as Newcastle failed to muster much in the way of a response.
Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah all had chances to add to Liverpool’s lead but it didn’t matter in the end.
Over to Manchester City against Leeds at 5.30pm.
Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool
90+5 mins: Fabinho has a go from the free-kick but it’s over the top.
Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool
90+4 mins: Guimaraes finds some space and tries to slide it into Murphy down the right but Robertson does wonderfully to get across and get rid of the danger. The then charges forward himself and Liverpool end up winning a free-kick on the edge of the Newcastle box.
Game over.
Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool
90+3 mins: Newcastle have a goal kick. Dubravka needs to get it forward as quickly as possible.
Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool
90+2 mins: Shelvey takes Fabinho out with a horrible challenge from behind. Liverpool can run a few more seconds down.
Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool
90+1 mins: Newcastle have the ball but they are struggling to get it forward with any sort of purpose.
They eventually play the long ball but Almiron is caught offside.
Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool
90 mins: A minimum of four minutes of stoppage time will be played.
Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool
89 mins: Newcastle win a free-kick on the halfway line and Targett lumps it into the Liverpool area but Van Dijk clears.
The visitors then break as Salah speeds clear but his final touch gives Targett the chance to get back at him and Dubravka is able to capitalise and gather.
Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool
88 mins: Can Newcastle create one last chance? They have struggled to make any real inroads in the first 88 minutes of this game.
Only two minutes left plus stoppage time for the hosts to find an equaliser.
