Watford and Burnley meet in a crucial relegation clash (Getty Images)

Follow live updates as Burnley look to continue their late survival push in a Premier League relegation six-pointer against Watford. Since the shock sacking of Sean Dyche, Burnley have picked up seven points in three games under caretaker boss Mike Jackson to leapfrog Everton in the table. Victory at Watford this afternoon would see Burnley move five points clear of the drop ahead of Everton’s home fixture against Chelsea tomorrow.

But Watford have plenty to play for themselves, and will hope to end their miserable winless home run to salvage any late hope of avoiding an immediate relegation back to the Championship. Roy Hodgson’s side have lost 10 matches in a row at Vicarage Road - a run dating back to a 4-1 win over Manchester United in October - and another defeat would leave them seven points adrift with just four fixtures remaining.

A Burnley win would also relegate Norwich, if Dean Smith’s side lose to Aston Villa. The Canaries are 10 points adrift of Burnley and relegation would be confirmed if results elsewhere don’t go their way and Smith is defeated by his former side at Villa Park. Meanwhile, Southampton host Crystal Palace and Wolves take on Brighton in mid-table clashes.

Follow live updates from this afternoon’s matches below, following the conclusion of Liverpool’s trip to Newcastle in the day’s early kick-off.