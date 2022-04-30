For all intents and purposes, Watford are going to be relegated from the Premier League this season.

Roy Hodgson has failed to work his magic at Vicarage Road and they look set to drop back down to the second tier along with Norwich.

But Burnley have shown a lot more fight than their opponents this weekend, climbing out of the bottom three and dropping Everton into the mire.

Mike Jackson’s side will extend their advantage over Everton to five points with a win here ahead of the Toffees’ game with Chelsea on Sunday. It could be a seismic weekend in Burnley’s bid to stay up.

Here is everything you need to know about the clash.

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 3pm on Saturday 30 April at Vicarage Road.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will not be broadcast live on TV in the UK, however, highlights will be available shortly after full-time.

Team news

Watford forward Cucho Hernandez remains sidelined and could be out until the end of the season if his recovery is not as swift as The Hornets hope. Francisco Sierralta and Samuel Kalu are also set to miss out, but William Troost-Ekong will at least be on the bench after returning to the squad for the defeat to Manchester City.

Burnley’s Maxwel Cornet is expected to return from the knock he suffered in the win over Southampton. Ashley Westwood and Ben Mee will also be unavailable for the trip to Vicarage Road. It is not yet known whether Erik Pieters or Johan Berg will feature.

Predicted line-ups

Watford: Ben Foster; Jeremy Ngakia, Craig Cathcart, Christian Kabasele, Hassane Kamara; Moussa Sissoko, Imran Louza, Tom Cleverley; Ismaila Sarr, Josh King, Emmanuel Dennis.

Burnley: Nick Pope; Conor Roberts, Nathan Collins, James Tarkowski, Charlie Taylor; Dwight McNeil, Jack Cork, Josh Brownhill, Jay Rodriguez; Wout Weghorst, Matej Vydra.

Odds

Watford - 13/8

Draw - 9/4

Burnley - 17/10

Prediction

Burnley can put five points between themselves and Everton with a victory at Vicarage Road. And this is the perfect game for Mike Jackson’s side as the hosts have lost their last 10 Premier League games at home. Burnley need a win and they should get it here. 1-2 Burnley.