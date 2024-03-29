Emmanuel Dennis celebrated restoring Watford’s lead with a backflip (John Walton/PA Wire)

Leeds were unable to return to the top of the Sky Bet Championship after being held to a draw at Watford in the late kick off on Good Friday.

Tom Cleverley kicked off his time as Watford interim head coach off to a good start prior to the international break with a 1-0 win over Birmingham City, and followed it up with a hard-fought point against Leeds.

Despite Leeds’ significantly better position in the league, it was the Hornets who started brightly, taking the lead through Vakoun Bayo.

Leeds fought back, Crysencio Summerville scored a stunning individual curled strike into the top corner to make it 1-1.

Emmanuel Dennis put the Hornets ahead with another good goal, this time an individual effort capped off with a backflip celebration, and it looked enough for the home side before Mateo Joseph scored at the second attempt just moments after being brought onto the field.

Daniel Farke boasts an impressive record for promotion to the top flight, having managed to do so twice when manager of Norwich.

