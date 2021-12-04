Watford vs Man City LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Follow all the latest updates as the champions visit Vicarage Road
Watford are hosting Manchester City this afternoon in the Premier League. Watford beat Manchester United in November but they've been unable to continue that good form, with losses to Leicester and Chelsea. But the United match does show they pose a threat which Pep Guardiola is aware of, particularly now they are under the reign of Claudio Ranieri. Guardiola said: “I admire a lot that passion and energy. It will be a pleasure to see him again. I know results against him are not always good. I know exactly what they want to do but what they do they do it really well. We have to be careful and make another good performance.”
And the praise has gone both ways in the build up to the match with Ranieri heaping positivity on Guardiola. The Watford boss said: “Guardiola is working very well, he has built a fantastic quality team and they can make the difference in every situation and for this reason, we must be focused on the match 100 per cent.” A win for Watford will put some distance between them and the relegation zone which is currently just a table spot and three points below them.
Follow all the latest updates below, after the conclusion of Wolves vs Liverpool.
Wolves 0-0 Liverpool
80 mins: Liverpool are quite literally booting all they have at Wolves and they have everything but the goal with Robertson’s effort repelled.
Salah attempts to dribble the ball and take a shot but the hit on the ball has too much on it and Sa collected. It must be so frustrating for the Liverpool players but what a job Wolves have put in!
Wolves made their first change of the match with Hwang makes way for Moutinho.
Wolves 0-0 Liverpool
75 mins: Mane is again offside as Salah chips the ball over Wolves’ defensive line. Sa was injured in that passage of play but he is staying on the pitch.
Liverpool have had more possession in this second half but Wolves feel more dangerous with the ball. Jimenez was clattered into the advertising board by Mane and Wolves fans aren’t happy.
We’re into the last 15 minutes now, will the deadlock be broken?
Wolves 0-0 Liverpool
69 mins: Traore again is fouled and Robertson has been booked on his 200th Premier League match.
The Wolves man is causing all sorts of issues, he’s not been the cause of three yellows for Liverpool!
Liverpool make the first change of the afternoon as Henderson makes way for Origi. The Reds move to a front four.
Wolves 0-0 Liverpool
65 mins: I’m honestly still stunned Jota hasn’t scored, the stadium is in full voice now after Coady’s block.
Fabinho has been given a yellow card for a challenge on Traore who has arguably been Wolves’ best player going forward. Wolves also given a free kick from a good position.
Saiss had so much space but he can’t get the ball in the net, Liverpool asleep there. Could Wolves get the win here?
Wolves 0-0 Liverpool
62 mins: How, how, how has Jota not scored there?
Sa came flying out of his goal and Jota find himself six yards out of the box. His shot is blocked by a limping Coady on the goal line.
The captain has saved embarrassment for his goalkeeper there!
Wolves 0-0 Liverpool
58 mins: Ait-Nouri and Salah collided as the Liverpool striker was on the attack. The ball was kicked out of play and both stars are now back on their feet.
The Reds are still knocking on the door for the first goal and a worry for Wolves comes as Coady is limping. The captain is staying on and is leading an exceptional defensive effort.
Wolves 0-0 Liverpool
53 mins: Liverpool have their first corner of the second half, Alexander-Arnold takes it short. The ball is pinged around the box and ends with Thiago and Sa does superbly to keep the ball out.
The keeper has seen a lot of action so far and he’s playing really well!
Wolves 0-0 Liverpool
50 mins: Liverpool have had the majority of possession in the opening stages of the second half. They haven’t done much with it though, managing to be fought back to their own keeper.
Hwang almost created an opener for the hosts but Alexander-Arnold did well to repel.
Wolves have had to remain strong in their defence, will they get start to step up their attack or just focus on not conceding?
Wolves 0-0 Liverpool
We are back underway in this tight match.
No changes for either manager at the break.
Will someone find the winner? We will find out in the next 45 minutes...
Half-time: Wolves 0-0 Liverpool
In this match the deadlock hasn’t been broken yet but the same can’t be said for the other two 3pm kick-offs.
Newcastle are 1-0 up against Burnley thanks to a 40th minute goal from Callum Wilson.
And Southampton lead Brighton 1-0 after Armando Broja scored.
Earlier today Chelsea lost 3-2 to West Ham.
