Pep Guardiola, the Manchester City manager (Getty Images)

Watford are hosting Manchester City this afternoon in the Premier League. Watford beat Manchester United in November but they've been unable to continue that good form, with losses to Leicester and Chelsea. But the United match does show they pose a threat which Pep Guardiola is aware of, particularly now they are under the reign of Claudio Ranieri. Guardiola said: “I admire a lot that passion and energy. It will be a pleasure to see him again. I know results against him are not always good. I know exactly what they want to do but what they do they do it really well. We have to be careful and make another good performance.”

And the praise has gone both ways in the build up to the match with Ranieri heaping positivity on Guardiola. The Watford boss said: “Guardiola is working very well, he has built a fantastic quality team and they can make the difference in every situation and for this reason, we must be focused on the match 100 per cent.” A win for Watford will put some distance between them and the relegation zone which is currently just a table spot and three points below them.

Follow all the latest updates below, after the conclusion of Wolves vs Liverpool.