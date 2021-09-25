Newcastle will look to win their first match of the season this afternoon as they travel to Watford in the Premier League.

A 1-1 draw against Leeds last Friday did little to lift the pressure on Newcastle manager Steve Bruce as his side stayed in the relegation zone. Callum Wilson remains out with a thigh injury with Allan Saint-Maximin set to lead the line again for the Magpies after scoring two goals in his last three starts.

Newcastle have struggled defensively this season and only Norwich have conceded more goals in the Premier League, while Watford have two in-form attacks in Ismaila Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis.

Sarr scored twice at Carrow Road as Watford beat Norwich 3-1 last weekend to secure their first away win of the campaign, with Dennis adding the other. Xisco Munoz’s team exited the Carabao Cup in midweek after a much-changed Watford side were beaten 3-1 by Stoke.

Here’s all you need to know as ahead of the match at Vicarage Road this afternoon.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 3pm on Saturday 25 September.

How can I watch it?

It will not be available to watch live in the UK.

What is the team news?

Watford have no reported injury absences.

Callum Wilson misses out for Newcastle while Jonjo Shelvey and Paul Dummett are not fit enough to return.

Confirmed line-ups

Watford: Foster, Femenia, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Rose, Kucka, Cleverley, Sissoko, Sarr, King, Dennis.

Newcastle: Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Clark, Ritchie, S Longstaff, Hayden, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin.

Odds

Watford: 5/4

Draw: 12/5

Newcastle: 11/5

Prediction

Newcastle’s 1-1 draw with Leeds turned into one of the matches of the season as both teams came out swinging in search of three points. It could be a similar story today with both sides throwing caution to the wind at Vicarage Road. Watford 2-2 Newcastle