Watford host a Newcastle side still on the hunt for their first win of the Premier League season at Vicarage Road today.

Under-fire Newcastle manager Steve Bruce was put under further pressure following a 1-1 draw at home to Leeds last Friday. as the Magpies remained in the relegation zone with two points from their opening five matches.

Watford secured their first away win of the campaign as they beat fellow promoted side Norwich 3-1 at Carrow Road last weekend, with Ismaila Sarr producing another impressive performance for the Hornets as he scored a brace.

Xisco Munoz made several changes to his side as Watford exited the Carabao Cup at the third-round stage on Tuesday following a 3-1 defeat to Stoke City.

Here’s everything you need to know before the Premier League match today.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 3pm on Saturday 25 September.

How can I watch it?

It will not be available to watch live in the UK.

What is the team news?

Watford have no reported injury absences.

Callum Wilson misses out for Newcastle while Jonjo Shelvey and Paul Dummett are not fit enough to return.

Confirmed line-ups

Watford: Foster, Femenia, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Rose, Kucka, Cleverley, Sissoko, Sarr, King, Dennis.

Newcastle: Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Clark, Ritchie, S Longstaff, Hayden, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin.

Odds

Watford: 5/4

Draw: 12/5

Newcastle: 11/5

Prediction

Newcastle’s 1-1 draw with Leeds turned into one of the matches of the season as both teams came out swinging in search of three points. It could be a similar story today with both sides throwing caution to the wind at Vicarage Road. Watford 2-2 Newcastle