Liveupdated1683561364

Watford vs Stoke City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Vicarage Road

Sports Staff
Monday 08 May 2023 16:56
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Watford face Stoke City in the Championship today.

English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.

Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.

Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.

It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1683561338

Watford vs Stoke City

Match ends, Watford 2, Stoke City 0.

8 May 2023 16:55
1683561281

Watford vs Stoke City

8 May 2023 16:54
1683561272

Watford vs Stoke City

Second Half ends, Watford 2, Stoke City 0.

8 May 2023 16:54
1683561266

Watford vs Stoke City

8 May 2023 16:54
1683561250

Watford vs Stoke City

Dwight Gayle (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

8 May 2023 16:54
1683561234

Watford vs Stoke City

Phil Jagielka (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

8 May 2023 16:53
1683561201

Watford vs Stoke City

8 May 2023 16:53
1683561181

Watford vs Stoke City

Attempt missed. Wesley Hoedt (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Leandro Bacuna.

8 May 2023 16:53
1683561116

Watford vs Stoke City

Substitution, Watford. Leandro Bacuna replaces Keinan Davis.

8 May 2023 16:51
1683561090

Watford vs Stoke City

Foul by Lewis Baker (Stoke City).

8 May 2023 16:51

