(Getty Images)

Watford face Tottenham on New Year’s Day with both sides needing victories to boost their hopes of achieving their season objectives and starting 2022 on a positive note. The Hornets are on a dismal run of five straight defeats, leaving them two points above the relegation zone and with Claudio Ranieri seemingly coming under pressure despite only having been appointed in October.

Spurs, on the other hand, have been on a slow but steady upward journey since Antonio Conte’s appointment one month later, with a seven-match unbeaten run in the league stretching back to the Italian’s first game in charge.

They sit seventh in the Premier League table, but with just a point separating Spurs, West Ham and Man United at the turn of the year, consistency in finding a winning formula is everything in the race for Champions League and Europa League places. Tottenham have kept clean sheets in each of their last three wins, while Watford have scored precisely once in each of their last four defeats. Follow all the action from Vicarage Road after the conclusion of Arsenal vs Man City below.