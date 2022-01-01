Watford vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Follow all the latest updates from the first round of Premier League matches of the New Year as the relegation-threatened Hornets host top-four chasing Spurs
Watford face Tottenham on New Year’s Day with both sides needing victories to boost their hopes of achieving their season objectives and starting 2022 on a positive note. The Hornets are on a dismal run of five straight defeats, leaving them two points above the relegation zone and with Claudio Ranieri seemingly coming under pressure despite only having been appointed in October.
Spurs, on the other hand, have been on a slow but steady upward journey since Antonio Conte’s appointment one month later, with a seven-match unbeaten run in the league stretching back to the Italian’s first game in charge.
They sit seventh in the Premier League table, but with just a point separating Spurs, West Ham and Man United at the turn of the year, consistency in finding a winning formula is everything in the race for Champions League and Europa League places. Tottenham have kept clean sheets in each of their last three wins, while Watford have scored precisely once in each of their last four defeats. Follow all the action from Vicarage Road after the conclusion of Arsenal vs Man City below.
Arsenal 1-1 Manchester City
79 mins: Another good sight for Arsenal, as Cancelo tries his luck with an ambitious effort after cutting onto his left foot.
Arsenal 1-1 Manchester City
77 mins: Close! Mahrez loses the ball easily in the corner and Partey gets the chance to carry the ball into the City half. He looks for Martinelli with a square ball and Laporte almost gets caught as his touch towards Ederson was short. The goalkeeper was eventually able to hack clear under pressure from Martinelli.
Arsenal 1-1 Manchester City
74 mins: Bernardo is being booed every time he gets on the ball now following his involvement in the penalty. He has a chance to run at Tierney but the full-back stands his ground and Bernardo’s second ball into the box is easily gathered by Ramsdale.
Arsenal 1-1 Manchester City
72 mins: Good defending from Xhaka to intercept Bernardo’s pull-back, just as Gundogan was pulling his foot back to shoot from six yards out.
Arsenal 1-1 Manchester City
70 mins: The match has completely changed now - with Arsenal dropping deep and City having their best spell of possession since the opening stages.
But Arsenal stay patient and keep their shape, and the sight of Laporte choosing to shoot from 25 yards will be a pleasing one. City have to be more patient than that.
Smith Rowe is on - and it’s actually for Lacazette. Xhaka remains on.
Arsenal 1-1 Manchester City
68 mins: Tierney makes his way over to the right flank to heave a long throw into the box - which Rodri heads clear. Holding then pulls down De Bruyne as he led the break - getting another yellow card for Arsenal.
Emile Smith Rowe is about to come on for Xhaka.
Arsenal 1-1 Manchester City
66 mins: Xhaka leads the Arsenal press - which maybe isn’t the best idea with 10 men - and City simply pass their way through them with ease. It leads to Sterling having a run at Tomiyasu before firing over as he looked for the top corner.
Arsenal 1-1 Manchester City
64 mins: An important first touch for Holding as he stretches to get a toe on the ball ahead of De Bruyne, who was bursting through on goal.
Arsenal 1-1 Manchester City
62 mins: Wow - what a remarkable spell in the match. Arsenal are close to losing their heads and the home crowd in the Emirates have turned on the referee.
Meanwhile, both teams have made changes. Gundogan replaces Jesus while Holding is on for the 10 men of Arsenal. Odegaard is sacrificed.
RED CARD! Arsenal 1-1 Manchester City
59 mins: And now Arsenal are down to 10! Gabriel has been sent off for a second yellow card!
Insane. This match has completely turned in a matter of moments. Gabriel was booked just before Mahrez’s penalty for scuffing the spot, and he receives his second yellow card in as many minutes after pulling down Jesus at the halfway line. Jesus had rolled the defender and was turning into open space - but the first booking for scuffing the penalty spot was so, so needless.
