Watford vs Tottenham predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

All you need to know about the fixture

Sarah Rendell
Saturday 01 January 2022 09:09
Tottenham will look to right the wrongs of their draw to Southampton when they take on Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.

Spurs went 1-0 down after 25 minutes but equalised through a Harry Kane penalty after Mohammed Salisu was red carded. A winner couldn’t be found in the second half and manager Antonio Conte said it was a “missed opportunity”.

“It was an opportunity but we missed it,” Conte said. “When you have that situation you have to try to exploit it to get three points. We knew very well.

“The situation at one point of the game was positive for us but I think the second half we felt the fatigue and our mind wasn’t clear to make the best decisions.”

But what time is kick off and who will line up for the teams? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 3pm on Saturday, 1 January at Vicarage Road.

How can I watch?

The fixture is unavailable for fans to watch in the UK as it comes under Saturday’s 3pm blackout. However, highlights of the match will be broadcast on Match of the Day on Saturday from 10.45pm.

Team news

Watford are dealing with a lengthy injury list that includes Ismaila Sarr, Christian Kabasele, Ben Foster, Peter Etebo, Nicolas N’Koulou, Kwadwo Baah and Danny Rose. Kiko Femenia is also in doubt after he picked up a knock against West Ham.

Meanwhile, Spurs will be without Ryan Sessegnon, Steven Bergwijn, Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero through injury.

Predicted line-ups

Watford: Bachmann; Femenia, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Ngakia; Kucka, Cleverley, Sissoko; Dennis, King, Hernandez

Tottenham: Lloris; Reguilon, Dier, Davies, Sanchez, Royal; Alli, Winks, Ndombele; Kane, Son

Odds

Watford - 4/1

Draw - 16/5

Tottenham - 4/7

Prediction

Claudio Ranieri has made some improvements at Watford but they are yet to keep a clean sheet this league season. With the growing confidence among the Tottenham players they should get the win though it won’t be a walk over. Watford 0-1 Tottenham.

