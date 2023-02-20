Jump to content

Liveupdated1676923863

Watford vs West Bromwich Albion LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Vicarage Road

Sports Staff
Monday 20 February 2023 19:00
A general view of Vicarage Road
Follow live coverage as Watford face West Bromwich Albion in the Championship today.

English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.

Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.

Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.

It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1676923803

20 February 2023 20:10
1676923719

Ismaël Koné (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

20 February 2023 20:08
1676923445

Corner, Watford. Conceded by Darnell Furlong.

20 February 2023 20:04
1676923398

Keinan Davis (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

20 February 2023 20:03
1676923338

Ismaïla Sarr (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

20 February 2023 20:02
1676923244

First Half begins.

20 February 2023 20:00
1676923243

20 February 2023 20:00
1676923240

20 February 2023 20:00
1676922780

20 February 2023 19:53
1676922060

20 February 2023 19:41

