Wayne Rooney ‘disappointed’ by Arsenal fans and calls Emirates ‘subdued’

Wayne Rooney accused Arsenal fans of believing they were already through to the Champions League final and said he was “disappointed” with the atmosphere at the Emirates for their 1-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-final first leg.

The former Manchester United striker said the Emirates was “subdued” after Ousmane Dembele’s early goal fired PSG into the lead, with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma making two key saves to protect their advantage in the second half.

It was a frustrating night for Mikel Arteta after he urged fans to “make it happen” and Rooney said they were unable to generate the same atmosphere that proved too much for Real Madrid in the quarter-finals, where the Gunners won 3-0.

“I think [PSG] were by far the better team,” Rooney told Prime Video. “I think they were tactically excellent. I think their organisation, how they pressed and dropped into a low-block, I think PSG could have won the game by two or three. They got it spot on.

“For Arsenal, I was a bit disappointed with how they played, disappointed with the fans as well. Against Real Madrid they were excellent and really pushed the team. Tonight it was subdued, almost an anti-climax.

“It was like they beat Real Madrid and would walk into the final and win the competition. The fans had to be there for them tonight. The players had to show up, of course, but on both sides it wasn’t good enough tonight for Arsenal.”

However, Rooney added that he thought Arsenal are still capable of going to the Parc des Princes and overturning their home defeat.

“I hope Arsenal go on and win the competition, but they have to go in to the second leg with belief,” he said.

“They have to be patient, slow the game down, take the ball at the right times and be clinical.”

Arteta will be able to recall suspended midfielder Thomas Partey for next week’s second leg and saw his side create two huge chances for Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

“Disappointed with the result,” he said. “We put so much into the game. We struggled in the first 10-15 minutes to get momentum and dominance. Disappointed not to get a draw at least.

"That is always the danger, credit to them. They get out of a situation that is close. We had seven players behind the ball and they were clinical, sometimes you just have to recognise the talent of the individual."