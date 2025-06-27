The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Wayne Rooney could make return to management at surprising club
Rooney was sacked by Plymouth Argyle has been linked with non-league Macclesfield
Wayne Rooney could be set for a surprising return to management after his disastrous run with Plymouth Argyle last season.
He won just five of the 25 games he was in charge for at Home Park before the axe fell on New Year’s Eve, with Plymouth bottom of the Championship and destined for the drop.
Even so, the 39-year-old is now reported as being lined up as a target for non-league side Macclesfield.
Fellow former Manchester United player Robbie Savage is currently head coach at Macclesfield and led them to an authoritative promotion from the Northern Premier League last season, when they topped the 100-point mark.
Should Savage, who has been the subject of interest from National League club Forest Green Rovers, vacate the managerial role Rooney is being lined up as his replacement.
Rooney took up his first managerial role with MLS side DC United in 2020 before having spells at Derby County - where he was praised for his ability to navigate a sinking ship off the pitch - and Birmingham City which was as unsuccessful as his time with Plymouth. In 15 games he suffered nine defeats and managed just two wins. He was sacked in January 2024 and Birmingham were relegated to League One at the end of the campaign.
Speaking to the media after his participation in charity match Soccer Aid, Rooney refused to speculate on his future as a manager saying: "Obviously just doing some TV work at the minute, so that’s what I’m doing, I’m enjoying it. So, that’s where I’ll be."
Macclesfield will compete in the National League North in the coming season.
