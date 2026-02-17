Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wayne Rooney has urged Manchester United to consider interim manager Michael Carrick for the permanent role, arguing that his former teammate offers a crucial calming influence and deep understanding of the club.

Carrick stepped into the caretaker position in early January following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim.

United’s all-time leading goalscorer believes Carrick could be the figure to finally bring stability to Old Trafford.

Speaking on The Overlap, Rooney stated: "We’ve been there and tried different managers – (Jose) Mourinho, (Louis) van Gaal, (Erik) ten Hag and (Ruben) Amorim – and for me Carrick makes sense."

He elaborated on his reasoning, adding: "Not because we’ve played together and we’re friends, but because he is a real calming influence.

open image in gallery Wayne Rooney has praised Michael Carrick for being a calming influence (Martin Rickett/PA) ( PA Wire )

“Having someone there who knows the club and cares for the club makes a big difference. Michael is managing the whole squad and managing them well."

Carrick’s tenure began with an impressive 2-0 victory over Manchester City at Old Trafford, followed by a 3-2 win against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

His strong start, which includes four wins and a draw in his first five matches, has seen United climb into the Premier League’s top four.

Rooney highlighted Carrick’s impact beyond the starting XI: "The players who are starting, they’re fine you don’t have to manage them, but the other lads – we’ve seen the impact on (Matheus) Cunha, (Benjamin) Sesko, (Harry) Maguire, (Lisandro) Martinez. He’s having an impact on the whole squad and football club."

He concluded by suggesting that the club often overlooks internal talent in favour of external appointments.

"Sometimes we’re quick to overlook what’s right there in front of you and say we’ve got this manager from Turkey or from Spain, who is going to come in and do this, when they have no interest in the football club.

“At least (with Carrick) this will give the foundations for the club to keep building, when in two or three years’ time the infrastructure will be back at the club."