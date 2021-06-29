Gareth Southgate’s England will play Germany this evening in the Euro 2020 last 16 to reignite an old footballing rivalry.

The infamous semi-final of Euro ‘96 will bring good and bad memories for fans in a match where Germany knocked the Three Lions out on penalties.

Southgate, who missed a penalty in that match, will be hoping history doesn’t repeat itself. While German boss Joachim Löw will want to keep pushing his team forward at the tournament as it is his last in charge of the national side.

The fixture is being played at Wembley and to make the atmosphere more electric thousands of fans are allowed in to watch.

But how many supporters can attend? Here’s all you need to know.

Wembley will welcome thousands for the Euros match (PA)

How many will attend?

Around 40,000 fans will be at the home of English football, the biggest sporting event in the UK for 15 months.

Why is it more than group stage?

The capacity during the group stages at Wembley was 22,500 but the government has given the green light to almost double it as part of their Events Research Programme.

And for the semi-finals and final of Euro 2020, Wembley will be allowed to have 60,000 fans.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: “As we continue to make progress on our roadmap out of lockdown, keeping the public safe remains our top priority.

“We have worked extremely closely with Uefa and the Football Association to ensure rigorous and tight public health measures are in place whilst allowing more fans to see the action live.

“The finals promise to be an unforgettable moment in our national recovery from the pandemic.”

Some have raised concern due to the rising cases in England, including Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi, but Uefa say plans to hold the final three matches at Wembley still stand.

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said: “It is great news that so many fans will be able to watch the final three matches of Euro 2020 at Wembley.

“This tournament has been a beacon of hope to reassure people that we are returning to a more normal way of life and this is a further step along that road.

“I am grateful to the prime minister and the UK government for their hard work in finalising these arrangements with us, to make the tournament final stages a great success in Wembley.”