Coach sacking opens door for Wendie Renard return

Former France captain Wendie Renard, who announced last month that she would step back from the national team, said she is open to making a return if former coach Corinne Diacre’s successor deems her worthy of a recall.

Renard said last month she would not play at this year’s Women’s World Cup to preserve her mental health, with RMC Sport reporting that she would not represent the national side as long as Diacre was in charge.

Last week, Diacre was sacked by the French federation on the recommendation of an Executive Committee, and Lyon defender Renard told radio station Europe 1 she would be willing to return if the next coach wanted to work with her.

“It’s the coach who will select me if I perform well with my club ... but why not (make a return)?” she said. “I am a competitor at heart. I love this jersey and I want to do everything to win a title with it.”

France will be looking to win their maiden World Cup at this year’s showpiece event, which is being co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia from 20 July to 20 August.

They begin their campaign in Group F against Jamaica on July 23 before facing Brazil and Panama.

Hosts of the last World Cup 2019, France exited the tournament at the quarter-final stage to the United States, the eventual winners.

They are due to take on Colombia and Canada in April before World Cup warm-up fixtures against the Republic of Ireland and Australia in July.

Reuters